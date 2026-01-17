Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner says he’s shaking off rust on European road trip

LONDON (AP) — Playing an NBA game in his hometown of Berlin was a blast, though Orlando Magic star Franz…

LONDON (AP) — Playing an NBA game in his hometown of Berlin was a blast, though Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner acknowledged he’s pretty happy to be in London.

Wagner had missed five weeks with a high ankle sprain before returning to help Orlando beat the Memphis Grizzlies 118-111 on Thursday in the NBA’s first regular-season game in Germany.

“I am definitely a little relieved, even though it was a lot of fun,” Wagner said Saturday ahead of another matchup with the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Wagner, who is averaging 22.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, said he put a lot of pressure on himself to get back in the lineup for the Berlin game.

“All throughout my rehab I was just thinking about that game and being able to play there. I was just happy to be out there, honestly, and be able to enjoy that moment with my teammates,” he said.

One of those teammates, of course, is his older brother, Moritz Wagner, who recently returned from a serious knee injury.

Franz Wagner had 18 points and nine rebounds — and four turnovers — in Thursday’s victory.

“Every time you come off of an injury it’s normal to kind of be a little rusty physically as well and get used to the speed of the game,” he said. “You can rehab all you want, you can’t really mimic the speed of NBA athletes for that amount of time.”

In summation, he concluded: “I feel good.”

Premier League and sightseeing

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley was eyeing a Premier League game on Saturday in London, specifically Chelsea hosting Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

“A couple of friends of mine are going to that game,” he said. “I might try to end practice maybe a little early so we can get some guys out to it.

“They have a lot of things planned. But obviously the main thing is always going to be the main thing — be focused and ready for the game tomorrow.”

