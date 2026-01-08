Orlando hosts Philadelphia after overtime win against Brooklyn

Philadelphia 76ers (20-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (21-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Friday,…

Philadelphia 76ers (20-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (21-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hosts the Philadelphia 76ers following the Orlando Magic’s 104-103 overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Magic are 15-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is fourth in the league with 54.3 points in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 11.8.

The 76ers are 15-12 in conference play. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 32.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 5.5.

The Magic average 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer makes per game than the 76ers give up (12.7). The 76ers average 117.6 points per game, 2.4 more than the 115.2 the Magic give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 26 the Magic won 144-103 led by 31 points from Anthony Black, while Tyrese Maxey scored 20 points for the 76ers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is averaging 18.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

Maxey is averaging 30.7 points, 7.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the 76ers. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 112.2 points, 43.9 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 119.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: day to day (knee).

76ers: None listed.

