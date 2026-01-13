Oilers take on the Predators following Bouchard’s 2-goal performance

Edmonton Oilers (23-16-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (21-20-4, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

Edmonton Oilers (23-16-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (21-20-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -121, Predators +101; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Nashville Predators after Evan Bouchard scored two goals in the Oilers’ 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nashville is 12-10-2 at home and 21-20-4 overall. The Predators have given up 148 goals while scoring 122 for a -26 scoring differential.

Edmonton has gone 12-11-3 in road games and 23-16-7 overall. The Oilers have scored 156 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank fourth in league play.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Oilers won the previous matchup 6-2. Connor McDavid scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly has 13 goals and 25 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 24 goals and 40 assists for the Oilers. McDavid has eight goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 16.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.