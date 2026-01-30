Oilers rally from 3-goal deficit in the third period to stun Sharks in overtime 4-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman scored 1:06 into overtime after Evan Bouchard tied it with 59 seconds left in…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman scored 1:06 into overtime after Evan Bouchard tied it with 59 seconds left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers stormed back from a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Connor McDavid also scored and assisted on Hyman’s winner for the Oilers, who trailed 3-0 after one period. Connor Ingram stopped 17 shots after a rough start.

Collin Graf, Adam Gaudette and Michael Misa had first-period goals for the Sharks. Yaroslav Askarov made 28 saves.

Edmonton began its comeback with Draisaitl’s 26th goal 1:34 into the third period. McDavid’s 34th goal with 3:05 left in the third made it 3-2.

Bouchard, who also had two assists, tied it at 3 when he blasted a shot from inside the blue line for his 15th goal.

The Sharks took an early lead on their first two shots of the game when Graf scored just 26 seconds into the game and Gaudette made it 2-0 1:09 later.

Macklin Celebrini’s assist on Graf’s goal was the 90th of his young career. At 19 years, 230 days old, he became the second-youngest player in NHL history to achieve the feat, behind only Sidney Crosby (19 years, 126 days in 2006).

Misa gave San Jose what appeared to be a commanding 3-0 lead with his second goal of the season 11:40 into the opening period.

The Sharks briefly appeared to go up 4-0 midway through the second when Barclay Goodrow slammed a rebound in past Ingram, but the goal was waived off for goalie interference.

Up next

Sharks: Visit the Flames in Calgary on Saturday.

Oilers: Host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

