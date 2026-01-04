Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Discount for NFL Week 18 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make your favorite NFL prediction on Sunday with the Novig promo code WTOP. Register here to start with this welcome offer.









New customers who use the Novig promo code will have a 10% discount for any prediction. Get up to $100 off your first order.

America’s #1 sports prediction app has markets for spreads, totals, moneylines and props. You can even combine multiple markets to create a parlay. There’s a much better chance of making a profit since you’re going up against other customers rather than the house. This offer also includes virtual currency that can be used in free mode, which is a great way to learn before using more cash.

Sign up here to use the Novig promo code WTOP and claim a 10% discount up to $100.

NFL Games for the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Profit Boosts for College Basketball, College Football, the NHL, NBA and NFL Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 4, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Select any market for your opening prediction. Below, we have listed all the NFL games on Sunday. Consider that some teams are playing for much more than others.

Early slate: Saints vs. Falcons, Browns vs. Bengals, Packers vs. Vikings, Cowboys vs. Giants, Titans vs. Jaguars and Colts vs. Texans

Late afternoon: Jets vs. Bills, Lions vs. Bears, Chargers vs. Broncos, Chiefs vs. Raiders, Cardinals vs. Rams, Dolphins vs. Patriots and Commanders vs. Eagles

SNF: Ravens vs. Steelers

The Saints and Falcons are both eliminated, but the outcome of the game determines the winner of the NFC South. The Bucs will get in with a Saints win, while the Panthers get in the playoffs after a Falcons win. And in the late afternoon, the Chargers hope to secure the top spot in the AFC. They can get a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Novig Promo Code Unlocks $100 Discount

All new customers can take these steps to create an account on this prediction app, which is legal and regulated in the US:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Fill in your full name, email, birthdate and last four digits of your SSN. Make a deposit with online banking or another payment method. Place an order with a 10% discount.

Parlay Boosts for the NFL and Other Sports

There are multiple profit boosts for NFL action on Sunday. Find a 33% Pro FB parlay Boost for multiple games and use a different 25% same-game parlay boost for the Chargers vs. Broncos.

A 25% same-game parlay boost is available for the matchup on Sunday night between the Ravens and Steelers. This game is for the AFC North title. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites, with a total at 40.5 points. Accept the odds provided or request your own. Several other profit boosts can be used for the NBA and NHL.

Sign up through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Claim a $100 discount for your first NFL prediction.