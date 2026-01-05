Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Discount for NBA, NFL Playoffs Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Novig promo code WTOP gives new customers a discount. Sign up here to make your first prediction on any NBA game.









Apply the Novig promo code to activate a 10% discount. Get up to $100 off your first order. It can be on a total, moneyline, spread, prop or parlay.

Many sports fans are starting to make the move to prediction markets. It’s also great for those who are in states without sportsbook apps. Since you face other customers instead of the house, you have a much better chance of making a profit. Below, we look at the different NBA games to choose from on Monday.

Click here to register with the Novig promo code WTOP and claim a $100 discount.

NBA Games for the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions 25% Pro BB Profit Boost and 25% Hockey Parlay Boost Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 5, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Browse through markets for the following matchups on Monday. You can choose to accept the odds provided or request your own.

Knicks vs. Pistons

Bulls vs. Celtics

Hawks vs. Raptors

Suns vs. Rockets

Hornets vs. Thunder

Nuggets vs. 76ers

Warriors vs. Clippers

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

The Knicks are 2.5-point favorites on the road against, which has some to do with Jalen Duren being out for the Pistons. New York is looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Make pre-game predictions and follow along during the action to find opportunities to make trades.

Begin by placing an order with the discount. Then, opt-in to a 25% Pro BB Parlay Boost to increase your potential winnings.

Novig Promo Code: How to Use the $100 Discount

Get a discount for your first prediction by taking these easy steps to create an account:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Fill in the basic info needed to confirm your identity and age. It will ask for your name, email, birthdate and last four digits of your SSN. Use online banking or another one of the accepted payment methods to make a deposit. Place an order with a 10% discount.

The discount can be as much as $100. In addition, you’ll receive virtual currency to use in free mode. Learn about making trades before using more cash.

Parlay Boosts for Other Sports

There is also a 25% Hockey Parlay Boost for Monday night. Make a parlay on the Mammoth vs. rangers, Ducks vs. Capitals, Red Wings vs. Senators, Kraken vs. Flames and Wild vs. Kings.

Be on the lookout for parlay boosts later in the week for the College Football Playoff and NFL playoffs. Right now, try getting in a future bet. Indiana is the favorite to win the CFP, while the Seahawks have the best odds to win the NFL title.

Register through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP. New customers can use a $100 discount for any prediction.