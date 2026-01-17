Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Discount Bonus for NFL Playoffs Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Novig promo code WTOP to make a prediction on the NFL playoffs. Register here to claim a discount for your first order. On Saturday, we have the Bills vs. Broncos and 49ers vs. Seahawks.









The Novig promo code unlocks a 10% discount for your opening order. This bonus can be as much as $100. Choose any market or create a parlay.

Many NFL fans have been making the move to prediction markets. Go up against other customers instead of the house to have a better chance of making a profit. The first matchup on Saturday begins at 4:30 pm ET. The Bills are 1.5-point underdogs, with a total set at 45.5 points. Then, the Seahawks are 7.5-point favorites over the 49ers at 8 pm ET.

Register here to use the Novig promo code WTOP and begin with a $100 discount.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for the NFL Divisional Round

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Two Profit Boosts for the NFL Playoffs – 33% Parlay Boost and 25% TD Boost Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 17, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

After using the discount, be sure to use a 33% Pro FB Parlay Boost and 25% Pro FB TD Boost. You can create your own order on Saturday or use one of the featured parlays:

Road Wins: BUF moneyline and SF moneyline (+681)

Home Cooking: DEN moneyline and SEA -6.5 9+226)

Stretch the Field: James Cook 80+ rushing yards, Courtland Sutton 60+ receiving yards and Khalil Shakir 5+ receptions (+435)

Josh Allen Time: BUF moneyline, Josh Allen 250+ passing yards and 1+ touchdowns (+826)

Gold Mining: SF moneyline, Brock Purdy 250+ passing yards and Christian McCaffrey 1+ touchdowns (+770)

Profit boosts can be found for other sports, such as college basketball, the NBA, NHL and EPL.

Signing Up with the Novig Promo Code

This welcome offer also comes with virtual currency. Novig Coins can be used in free mode, which is a great way to practice and learn about prediction markets before using more cash. Get started by taking these steps to create an account in time for the NFL playoff games over the weekend:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Enter your full legal name, email address, birthdate and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Deposit money into your account using online banking or another payment method. Place an order with a 10% discount. The discount can be as much as $100.

Remaining NFL Games on Sunday and Future Markets

Continue making trades on the NFL games on Sunday. The divisional round ends with the Texans vs. Patriots and Rams vs. Bears. The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites at home, while the Reams are 4.5-point favorites on the road.

When these games are over, check the new future odds and make your predictions on who will win the championship. Seattle enters the weekend as the favorite, but that could change.

Register through the links on this page to use the Novig promo code WTOP and start with a $100 discount.