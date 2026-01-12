Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Texans-Steelers Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get a discount for your first prediction with the Novig promo code WTOP. Register here to claim this welcome offer in time for the Texans vs. Steelers on Monday night.









Select any market or create a parlay after applying the Novig promo code. It will be 10% off the standard price. This bonus can be as much as $100.

There’s one game remaining in the wild-card round. The Texans are 2.5-point favorites against the Steelers, with a total set at 38.5 points. Coach Mike Tomlin is trying to win his first playoff game since 2016, but they are facing one of the hottest teams in the NFL. The Texans have won nine-straight, which has a lot to do with their elite defense.

Sign up here to use the Novig promo code WTOP and get a discount up to $100.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for the NFL Playoffs

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Profit Boosts for the NFL Playoffs, NBA and NHL Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 12, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Many sports fans are making to move to prediction markets, and Novig is among the top options. Battle against other customers instead of the house to increase your chances of winning by 10X. Accept the odds provided on the app or request your own.

After making your initial prediction with the discount, be sure to use a 25% same-game parlay boost and 25% TD boost to increase your winnings. Take DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, Nico Collins or another player to find the end zone.

Get in your future predictions for the champion before the divisional round begins next weekend. The Seahawks have the best odds to win it all, followed by the Rams and Bills.

How to Sign Up with the Novig Promo Code

This welcome offer also comes with Novig Coins. It can be used in free mode, which is a great way to practice and learn about prediction markets before using more cash. Get started by taking these steps on Monday to create an account:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Fill in the basic info needed to confirm your identity and age. It will ask for your birthdate, email, residential address and last four digits of your SSN. Use online banking or another accepted payment method to make a deposit. Place an order with a 10% discount. This order will be up to $100 off.

Profit Boosts for Other Sports

There are several other profit boosts available, such as a 25% Pro BB Parlay Boost. Find markets for the Jazz vs. Cavaliers, Celtics vs. Pacers, 76ers vs. Raptors, Nets vs. Mavericks, Lakers vs. Kings and Hornets vs. Clippers.

And hockey fans will find a 25% boost. We have a full slate of games on Monday, such as the Hurricanes vs. Red Wings and Lightning vs. Flyers. Go to your portfolio to keep track of your active and completed orders.

Register through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP. New customers can claim a 10% discount up to $100 for a sports prediction.