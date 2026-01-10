Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NFL Wild Card Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Get a 10% discount by using the Novig promo code. Your first order will be up to $100 off the standard price. It can be on a spread, total, prop, moneyline, parlay or future.

The Wild Card round starts on Saturday with the Rams vs. Panthers and Packers vs. Bills. You can choose to accept the odds provides or request your own. After making your initial prediction, take advantage of parlay and same-game parlay boosts throughout the weekend.

Click here to register with the Novig promo code WTOP and start with a $100 discount.

NFL Games for the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Daily Parlay Boosts and Rewards Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 10, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Instead of going up against the house, you’ll be battling other customers on this prediction market app. This increases your chances of winning by 10X. In fact, 27% of users make a profit compared to just 2% on other sportsbooks.

Action begins on Saturday with the largest spread of the opening round. The Rams are 10.5-point favorites on the road against the Panthers. Then, the Packers are also road favorites over the Bears, but the line is only at -1.5.

Continue making predictions on Sunday for the Bills vs. Jaguars, 49ers vs. Eagles and Chargers vs. Patriots. And it ends with the Texans vs. Steelers on Monday.

Novig Promo Code: How to Use the $100 Discount

New customers can complete these steps to begin with a discount on America’s top sports prediction app:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Provide your email, birthdate, residential address and last four digits of your SSN. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Online banking is recommended, but there are several other options available. Place an order with a 10% discount.

The welcome offer also comes with virtual currency. You can spend Novig Coins in free mode, which is a great way to practice and learn about prediction markets before using more cash.

Make Future Predictions for the Champion

Take this time to get in your future predictions for which team will win the championship. The Seahawks enter the Wild Card round as the favorite. They get a bye, along with the Broncos. Even with a bye, the Broncos trail the Jaguars for the best odds to win the AFC.

There are also Specials for some of the coaching vacancies. Predict who will be the next coach of the Giants, such as John Harbaugh. In addition to the NFL, you’ll find markets for the NBA, NHL and CFP title game.

Sign up using the links above to apply the Novig promo code WTOP. Claim a $100 discount for your first prediction on the NFL playoffs.