Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, Early Super Bowl Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the top sports prediction app after signing up with the Novig promo code WTOP. New customers can register here to activate a discount.









Get a 10% discount for your first prediction after applying the Novig promo code. Your first order will be up to $100 off, giving you a chance at more winnings. You’ll find a variety of spreads, props, moneylines and totals to choose from.

Choose to make your first prediction on any of the NBA games on Tuesday. There are markets for the Trail Blazers vs. Wizards, Kings vs. Knicks, Bucks vs. 76ers, Pelicans vs. Thunder, Pistons vs. Nuggets, Nets vs. Suns and Clippers vs. Jazz. After a pre-game order, follow along with the action to find chances to make trades.

Sign up here to use the Novig promo code WTOP and begin with a $100 bonus.

Make Sports Predictions with the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Parlay Boosts for Basketball, Hockey, Tennis and More Sports Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 27, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It says that 27% of users are profitable on the app, which is compared to just 2% on other sportsbooks. This is because it ditches the against the house model. Battle against other customers for a 10X better chance of winning.

This welcome offer also comes with virtual currency. Use Novig Coins to play in free mode. Learn about prediction markets and get in some practice before using more cash.

It also adds new parlay boosts every day. On Tuesday, you can use a 25% NBA boost, 25% college basketball boost, 20% hockey boost and 25% tennis boost.

Novig Promo Code: Guide to Use the $100 Bonus

Make your first sports prediction after taking these steps to claim a discount. New customers can create an account within a few minutes.

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Enter your full name, email, residential address and last four digits of your SSN. Make a deposit with online banking (preferred option) or another payment method. Place an order with a 10% discount. The discount can be as much as $100.

Go to your portfolio to keep track of your active orders and history.

Popular Parlays for Super Bowl LX

We expect Novig to add parlay boosts for the Super Bowl. You can combine markets to create your own parlay or use one of the featured options below:

12 th Man: SEA moneyline, Sam Darnold 250+ passing yards and Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1+ touchdowns (+372)

Man: SEA moneyline, Sam Darnold 250+ passing yards and Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1+ touchdowns (+372) Patriot Way: NE moneyline, Drake Maye 250+ passing yards and Stefon Diggs 1+ touchdowns (+1182)

Air It Out: Drake Maye and Sam Darnold each have 2+ passing touchdowns and 230+ passing yards (+652)

Sleepers: Rashid Shaheed, Kayshon Boutte and AJ Barner each score a touchdown (+5792)

The game is set for February 8th at 6:30 pm ET. The Seahawks have a better chance to get the win. Accept the odds provided on Novig or request your own.

Sign up through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Start with a $100 discount and get virtual currency for free mode.