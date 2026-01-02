Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, CFB, NFL Week 18 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Novig promo code supplies new customers with a 10% discount. Your first order will be up to $100 off. It can be any spread, total, moneyline, prop or parlay.

Sports fans across the country are beginning to use prediction markets. Play against other people and ditch the “against the house” model. It increases your chances of winning by 10X. It says that 27% of users are profitable on the app compared to just 2% on other sportsbooks.

NBA Predictions for the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Parlay Profit Boosts for College Basketball, College Football, the NHL, NBA and NFL Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 2, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are prediction markets for all the following NBA games on Friday:

Spurs vs. Pacers

Nets vs. Wizards

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

Hawks vs. Knicks

Magic vs. Bulls

Hornets vs. Bucks

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans

Kings vs. Suns

Thunder vs. Warriors

Grizzlies vs. Lakers

For example, you can take the Cavaliers to cover the 13.5-point spread against the Nuggets, who are without Nikola Jokic. Accept the odds at -108 or request your own. After making a pre-game order, follow along with the action to find chances to make trades and secure a profit. Go to your portfolio to easily keep track of your completed and active orders.

Novig Promo Code: How to Start with a $100 Discount

The welcome offer also comes with virtual currency that can be used in free mode. This means you can get in some practice before making another deposit.

Novig is a legal and regulated prediction market app in the US. All new users can take the following steps to grab a discount:

The discount can be as much as $100.

Profit Boosts for College Football, the NHL and NFL

There are new profit boosts available every day. In addition to a 25% profit boost for the NBA, you’ll find boosts for college football, the NHL and NFL.

NFL fans can predict outcomes in the two matchups on Saturday. It will be the Panthers vs. Buccaneers and Seahawks vs. 49ers to determine division winners. Check out some of the player props when creating a parlay. Find options for passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns and more. It even has rewards, so you’ll be able to redeem other bonuses in time for the playoffs.

