Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, CBB, Super Bowl Predictions

Create an account with the Novig promo code WTOP to activate a discount for your first sports prediction. Register here to place an order on an NBA game, college basketball matchup or the Super Bowl.









The Novig promo code unlocks a 10% discount. Start by placing an order on any market or create a parlay. It will be up to $100 off the original price.

Sports fans across the country have been starting to use prediction markets. Have a 10X better chance of winning by ditching the against the house model. On Friday, you can make your first prediction on any of the nine NBA matchups.

NBA and CBB Games for the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions 25% Pro BB Parlay Boost Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 30, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Browse through markets for the Lakers vs. Wizards, Raptors vs. Magic, Kings vs. Celtics, Trail Blazers vs. Knicks, Grizzlies vs. Pelicans, Cavaliers vs. Suns, Clippers vs. Nuggets, Nets vs. Jazz and Pistons vs. Warriors. You can even follow along during a game to make trades as the action unfolds.

After the discount, be sure to use the 25% Pro BB Parlay Boost to increase your winnings. These types of parlay boosts are added every day.

We have a great college basketball matchup on Friday night between No. 3 Michigan and No. 7 Michigan State. Michigan has the edge with odds at –113.

Novig Promo Code: Using the $100 Discount

This welcome offer also comes with virtual currency. Use the Novig Coins to play in free mode and practice before playing with more cash. But first, take these steps to lock-in a discount for your opening prediction:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, full name, last four digits of your SSN, etc. Connect your banking account to make a deposit. Place an order with a 10% discount. The discount can be as much as $100.

Parlays for Super Bowl LX

The Super Bowl is approaching. Use the next week to get in your orders for the matchup between the Seahawks and Patriots. These are some of the hottest parlays:

12 th Man: SEA moneyline, Sam Darnold 250+ passing yards and Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1+ touchdowns (+363)

Man: SEA moneyline, Sam Darnold 250+ passing yards and Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1+ touchdowns (+363) Patriot Way: NE moneyline, Drake Maye 250+ passing yards and Stefon Diggs 1+ touchdowns (+1371)

Catch Crew: Jaxon Smith-Njigba 10+ receptions, Stefon Diggs 5+ receptions, Rashid Shaheed 5+ receptions and Hunter Henry 5+ receptions (+33233)

Rush Hour: Kenneth Walker III 60+ rushing yards, Rhamondre Stevenson 55+ rushing yards and Drake Maye 20+ rushing yards (+352)

The Pro FB Champ MVP market is live in the specials tab. This is in addition to a wide variety of unique markets, like songs during the halftime show and Gatorade shower color.

Sign up through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP and grab a $100 discount for a sports prediction.