Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Indiana-Oregon, NFL Playoffs Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get a discount for your first prediction with the Novig promo code WTOP. Register here to activate this offer in time for Oregon vs. Indiana on Friday night.









The Novig promo code gives new customers a 10% discount. Your first order will be up to $100 off the standard price.

Miami took down Ole Miss in the first semifinal matchup to earn a spot in the championship. On Friday, Indiana is a 3.5-point favorite over Oregon in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Your first order can be on any spread, total, moneyline or prop.

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP and start with a $100 discount.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for Oregon-Indiana

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions 25% Pro BB Profit Boost, 33% NCAAF SGP Boost and 25% Hockey Parlay Boost Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 9, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sports fans can improve their chances of making a profit by 10X with prediction markets. You’ll be battling other customers instead of facing the house.

Curt Cignetti has been the talk of college football after winning the Big Ten title. These teams met earlier in the season, with Indiana getting the win. It was the only loss for Oregon this year.

Start by making a pre-game prediction and follow along with the action to find opportunities to make trades. Try making an additional order with a 33% NCAAF SGP Boost.

How to Register with the Novig Promo Code

New customers can complete these easy steps to claim this welcome offer for the Peach Bowl. It also has markets for NBA, NHL and NFL games.

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, birthdate, last four digits of your SSN, etc. Make a deposit using online banking or another accepted payment method. Place an order with a 10% discount, which can be as much as $100.

You’ll also receive virtual currency to use in free mode. This is a great way to learn about prediction markets before using more cash. Go to your portfolio to keep track of your active and completed orders.

Use Parlay Boosts for the NFL Playoffs

We expect Novig to add parlay boosts for the NFL playoff games over the weekend. We have the Rams vs. Panthers, Packers vs. Bears, Bills vs. Jaguars, 49ers vs. Eagles, Chargers vs. Patriots and Texans vs. Steelers.

Take this time to make a future prediction on which team will win the title. The Seahawks are favored, and they get a bye in the Wild Card round. They are followed by the Rams, Jaguars, Broncos and Eagles.

Many of the “Specials” have to do with the current NFL coaching vacancies. For example, you can predict where John Harbaugh will end up after being fired by the Ravens.

Sign up through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Claim a $100 discount for your first prediction and virtual currency for free play.