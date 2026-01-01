Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for College Football Playoff Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Novig promo code WTOP on January 1st to start the year with a discount. Sign up here to make a prediction on the College Football Playoff with this welcome offer.









New customers who sign up with the Novig promo code will receive a 10% discount. Your first order will be up to $100 off the original price.

Sports fans across the country are making the move to prediction markets. Since you battle other users instead of the house, you’ll improve your chances of winning by 10X. There are props, totals, moneylines and spreads. Below, we look at the three CFP matchups and profit boosts on the app.

Register here to use the Novig promo code WTOP and claim a $100 discount.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for the College Football Playoff

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Daily Parlay Boosts and Rewards Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 1, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We’re one game down in the quarterfinals, with three remaining on Thursday. First, it will be No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl. Oregon is a 2.5-point favorite, even though Texas Tech is the better seed and had a bye.

Then, No. 1 Indiana is a 7.5-point favorite against No. 9 Alabama in the Rose Bowl, which is the main matchup for many fans. The day comes to an end with the Sugar Bown between No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 3 Georgia. Ole Miss is without Lane Kiffin, so it’s not a surprise to see them as a 6.5-point underdog.

Get in your first bet with this discount by selecting a market or creating a parlay. And be sure to check the promotions tab to use a parlay boost for college football.

How to Use the Novig Promo Code

Novig is a legal and regulated sports prediction market in the US. New customers can follow these easy steps to create an account:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, full name, birthdate and last four digits of your SSN. Use online banking or another accepted payment method to make a deposit. Place an order with a 10% discount.

The discount can be as much as $100. Plus, you’ll receive virtual currency to use in free mode. This is a great way to practice before using more cash.

Parlay Boosts for Other Sports

Novig adds new parlay boosts every day. Create an NBA parlay on Thursday with predictions on the Rockets vs. Nets, Heat vs. Pistons, 76ers vs. Mavericks, Celtics vs. Kings and Jazz vs. Clippers. Additional boosts have been available college basketball, the NHL and NFL.

Go to your portfolio to keep track of your completed and active orders. It even has rewards, so you’ll continue to earn bonuses throughout the year.

Sign up through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Unlock a $100 discount your any sports prediction and get virtual currency.