Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Discount for NFL Divisional Round Playoff Predictions

Sign up using the Novig promo code WTOP to activate a discount for your first order. New customers can click here to create an account. Get in your opening prediction on either NFL matchup on Sunday.
The Novig promo code unlocks a 10% discount. Your first prediction will be up to $100 off the original price. Choose any spread, total, moneyline, prop or make a parlay.
The first matchup in Foxborough begins at 3 pm ET. The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites against the Texans, who likely won’t have Nico Collins. Then, the Bears are 3.5-point underdogs at home against the Rams at 6:30 pm ET. Accept the odds provided or try requesting your own.
Register here to use the Novig promo code WTOP and claim $100 discount for your first sports prediction.
NFL Parlays for the Novig Promo Code WTOP
|Novig Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100
|In-App Promotions
|Two Profit Boosts for the NFL Playoff Games on Sunday
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|January 18, 2026
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Begin by making a prediction with this welcome offer. Plus, use a 22% Pro FB Parlay Boost and 25% Pro FB TD Boost for the last two divisional round games on Sunday. These are just some of the trending parlays on the site:
- Maye Day: NE moneyline, Drake Maye 230+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns (+398)
- Texan Takeover: HOU moneyline, CJ Stroud 250+ passing yards and Woody Marks 1+ touchdowns (+1090)
- Home Crowd: NE moneline and CHI moneyline (+324)
- Rams Roll: LAR moneyline, Matthew Stafford 250+ passing yards and Puka Nacia 1+ touchdowns (+255)
- Windy City: CHI moneyline, Caleb Williams 250+ passing yards and Colston Loveland 1+ touchdowns (+1090)
Follow along during these games during the action to find chances to make trades and secure a profit.
Novig Promo Code Guide for New Customers
Many sports fans are making the move over to prediction markets. Ditch the against the house model of other sportsbooks to have a better chance of making a profit. Take these easy steps to create an account and make your first order with a discount:
- Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP.
- Enter your name, email, birthdate and last four digits of your SSN to confirm your identity.
- Make a deposit using online banking or another payment method.
- Place an order with a 10% discount.
This welcome offer also comes with Novig Coins. The virtual currency can be used in free mode, which is a great way to practice before using more cash.
Profit Boosts for Other Sports
We find new profit boosts every day. For example, you’ll find a 25% three pointer boost for the NBA and 25% parlay boost for the NHL on Sunday.
It’s likely that it’ll add a boost for the College Football Playoff title game on Monday night. Indiana is an 8.5-point favorite, but the game will be played on Miami’s home field.
Register through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Start with a 10% discount up to $100 and redeem virtual currency for free mode.