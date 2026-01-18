Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Discount for NFL Divisional Round Playoff Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Novig promo code unlocks a 10% discount. Your first prediction will be up to $100 off the original price. Choose any spread, total, moneyline, prop or make a parlay.

The first matchup in Foxborough begins at 3 pm ET. The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites against the Texans, who likely won’t have Nico Collins. Then, the Bears are 3.5-point underdogs at home against the Rams at 6:30 pm ET. Accept the odds provided or try requesting your own.

NFL Parlays for the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Two Profit Boosts for the NFL Playoff Games on Sunday Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 18, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Begin by making a prediction with this welcome offer. Plus, use a 22% Pro FB Parlay Boost and 25% Pro FB TD Boost for the last two divisional round games on Sunday. These are just some of the trending parlays on the site:

Maye Day: NE moneyline, Drake Maye 230+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns (+398)

Texan Takeover: HOU moneyline, CJ Stroud 250+ passing yards and Woody Marks 1+ touchdowns (+1090)

Home Crowd: NE moneline and CHI moneyline (+324)

Rams Roll: LAR moneyline, Matthew Stafford 250+ passing yards and Puka Nacia 1+ touchdowns (+255)

Windy City: CHI moneyline, Caleb Williams 250+ passing yards and Colston Loveland 1+ touchdowns (+1090)

Follow along during these games during the action to find chances to make trades and secure a profit.

Novig Promo Code Guide for New Customers

Many sports fans are making the move over to prediction markets. Ditch the against the house model of other sportsbooks to have a better chance of making a profit. Take these easy steps to create an account and make your first order with a discount:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email, birthdate and last four digits of your SSN to confirm your identity. Make a deposit using online banking or another payment method. Place an order with a 10% discount.

This welcome offer also comes with Novig Coins. The virtual currency can be used in free mode, which is a great way to practice before using more cash.

Profit Boosts for Other Sports

We find new profit boosts every day. For example, you’ll find a 25% three pointer boost for the NBA and 25% parlay boost for the NHL on Sunday.

It’s likely that it’ll add a boost for the College Football Playoff title game on Monday night. Indiana is an 8.5-point favorite, but the game will be played on Miami’s home field.

