Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Discount for Any NBA, NHL, NFL Prediction

Make your first sports prediction with the Novig promo code WTOP. Sign up here to activate a discount for your opening order. There are markets for the NBA, NHL, NFL and more.









The Novig promo code unlocks a 10% discount for a sports prediction. Your first order will be up to $100 off. It can be for a moneyline, spread, total, prop or parlay.

Sports fans are starting to make the move over to sports prediction markets. Instead of going up against the house, you’ll be able to face other customers for a better chance at making a profit. This welcome offer also comes with virtual currency that can be used in free mode. This is a great way to get in practice before using more cash.

NBA and NHL Games for the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions 25% Pro BB Parlay Boost and 20% Hockey Parlay Boost Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 22, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are markets for all NBA games. For example, you can take the Warriors to beat the Mavericks by over 5.5 points on Thursday night. Other matchups include the Hornets vs. Magic, Rockets vs. 76ers, Nuggets vs. Wizards, Bulls vs. Timberwolves, Spurs vs. Jazz, Lakers vs. Clippers or Heat vs. Trail Blazers. Be sure to use the 25% Pro BB Parlay Boost after placing your first order with the discount.

There is also a 20% Hockey Parlay Boost for NHL fans. Try using this to predict outcomes in the Red Wings vs. Wild, which will be on ESPN. Follow along during the matchup to find chances to make trades and secure a profit.

Novig Promo Code: Using the $100 Discount

Begin with a discount after taking these easy steps to create an account:

Click here to apply the Novig promo code WTOP. Provide your email, birthdate and last four digits of your SSN to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with online banking or another payment method. Place an order with a 10% discount. The discount can be as much as $100.

Featured Parlays for the NFL Conference Championship Games

We are just a few days away from Championship Sunday. It will be the Patriots vs. Broncos and Rams vs. Seahawks to determine which teams play in the Super Bowl. Be on the lookout for parlay boosts. You can create your own parlay or use one of the following featured options:

Endzone Threats: Stefon Diggs, Courtland Sutton, Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba each score a touchdown (+4662)

Horse Power: DEN moneyline, Jarrett Stidham 200+ passing yards, Courtland Suttong 5+ receptions and RJ Harvey 1+ touchdowns (+1090)

Legion of Boom: SEA moneyline, Sam Darnold 250+ passing yards, Jax Smith-Njigba 8+ receptions and Kenneth Walker III 1+ touchdowns (+770)

