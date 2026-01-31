Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, Sports Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Novig promo code WTOP to make your first sports prediction with a discount. It also comes with virtual currency, so you can play in free mode. Register here to place an order on an NBA, NHL, college basketball, UFC or Super Bowl outcome with this welcome offer.









A 10% discount is awarded to new customers who sign up with the Novig promo code. Your opening order will be up to $100 off.

If you’re tired of going up against the house, it might be time to make the switch to prediction markets. Face other customers to increase your chances of winning by 10X. There are tons of spreads, totals, moneylines and props to choose from. You can even combine markets to create a parlay.

Sign up here to use the Novig promo code WTOP and unlock a $100 discount for a sports prediction.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for Sports on Saturday

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Parlay Boosts for College Basketball, the NBA, NHL and More Sports Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 31, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Get in your first prediction on any NBA or college basketball matchup. Then, be sure to take advantage of some of the parlay boosts. For example, you can predict performances from Victor Wembanyama, Cooper Flagg and Kevin Durant.

There are markets for every bout in UFC 325, including the featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. It’ll also include Dan Hooker vs. Benoît Saint Denis, Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy, Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira and Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey on the main card.

Use $100 Discount with the Novig Promo Code

All new users can follow our guide to claim this discount:

Click here to apply the Novig promo code WTOP and register. It’ll ask for basic info, such as your name, email and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Use a payment method to make a deposit. Online banking is preferred, but there are several other options. Place an order with a 10% discount. This discount can be as much as $100.

The Novig Coins you receive can be used in free mode. It’s a great way to practice before adding more cash.

Looking Ahead to the Super Bowl

It’s time to start looking at markets for the Super Bowl. The Seahawks have better odds to get the win over the Patriots. It has multiple featured parlays for the big game.

Air It Out: Sam Darnold and Drake Maye each record 2+ passing touchdowns and 230+ passing yards (+663)

Catch Crew: Jaxon Smith Njigba 10+ receptions, Stefon Diggs 5+ receptions, Rashid Shaheed 5+ receptions and Hunter Henry 5+ receptions (+33233)

Rush Hour: Kenneth Walker III 60+ rushing yards, Rhamondre Stevenson 55+ rushing yards and Drake Maye 20+ rushing yards (+318)

Sign up through the links on this page to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Start with a 10% discount up to $100 for a sports prediction and get Novig Coins for free mode.