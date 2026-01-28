Novig Promo Code WTOP: $100 Bonus for NBA, Super Bowl Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Claim a bonus for your first sports prediction with the Novig promo code WTOP. Sign up here to place an order on the NBA or Super Bowl.









The Novig promo code activates a 10% discount. This means your first order will be decreased from the standard price. It can be as much as $100 off, meaning you’ll have a chance at more winnings.

Many sports fans have been making the move over to prediction markets. You have a 10X better chance of making a profit by ditching the “against the house” model. Make predictions on individual games and future results. We look at some of the NBA matchups on Wednesday, as well as markets for the Super Bowl.

Register here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Activate a $100 discount for your first order.

NBA Games for the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Parlay Profit Boosts for Basketball, Hockey, Soccer and More Sports Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 28, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are nine NBA games on Wednesday, starting with the Lakers vs. Cavaliers on ESPN. LeBron James is making a return to Cleveland for this matchup, which is followed by the Spurs vs. Rockets.

Be sure to use the 25% Pro BB Parlay Boost after the welcome offer. Create your own parlay or use one of the following options:

Fast Break: Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant to each score the first basket (+24900)

Blue Chips: Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards each score 30+ points (+2067)

Run the Rable: Moneyline for LAL, BOS, GSW, NYK and MIN (+1036)

The Future: Cooper Flagg 20+ points, Kon Knueppel 20+ points, CHA moneyline and DAL moneyline (+1438)

Novig Promo Code: Using the $100 Discount

Novig is a legal and regulated sports prediction market in the US. New customers can complete these steps to begin with a discount:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email, birthdate, last four digits of your SSN, etc. to verify your identity. Make a deposit with online banking or a different payment method. Place an order with a 10% discount. This discount can be as much as $100.

You’ll also receive Novig Coins that can be used in free mode. Try playing for free to get in some practice before using more cash.

Markets for Super Bowl LX

We are just over a week away from Super Bowl 60. The Seahawks will be taking on the Patriots on February 8th. Right now, the odds for the Seahawks to get the win are at -213. They are 4.5-point favorites over the Pats.

In addition to the game winner, you can make predictions on player performances. Find markets for Drake Maye, Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker III, Stefon Diggs, TreVeyon Henderson and others. Follow along during the action next Sunday to make trades as the game unfolds.

Sign up through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP and begin with a 10% discount up to $100.