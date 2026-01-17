NFL Playoffs Betting Promos: Get The Best Sportsbook Offers for Divisional Round

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There are multiple NFL playoffs betting promos for the divisional round matchups over the weekend. We’ve made it easier for football fans by gathering the best sportsbook offers.

Sign up for each of the following apps to use NFL playoffs betting promos. Take advantage of welcome offers on DraftKings, bet365, BetMGM, FanDuel, theScore Bet and Caesars. Below, we detail bonuses for new customers and provide links.

You’ll have access to more bonuses as a customer, which is one reason why we recommend using several sportsbooks. Find profit boosts, no-sweat bets, free contests and more.

Games for the NFL Playoffs Betting Promos

Action begins on Saturday with the Bills vs. Broncos and 49ers vs. Seahawks. The Seahawks enter the weekend with the best odds to win the Super Bowl. And on Sunday, it’ll be the Texans vs. Patriots and Rams vs. Bears to determine which teams face in the conference championships.

DraftKings Promo: Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets







Activate this DraftKings promo and place a $5 bet on an NFL game. If it wins, you’ll receive a $300 bonus. The minimum odds are set at -500, so find an alternative total or spread with odds around -400 to have a great chance at a win.

It also has King of the Endzone for the Saturday games. Bet on the player that scores the longest touchdown of the day to win a share of $3 million in bonus bets.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net







New customers can choose an offer with the bet365 bonus code. The most popular option is a guaranteed $200 bonus, which only takes a $5 bet. There is a $1,000 first-bet safety net available for those who would rather make a large wager and get a bonus refund after a loss.

All NFL games have parlay boosts. For example, the odds for Zach Charbonnet, Christian McCaffrey, Jaxon-Smith-Njigba and Jauan Jennings to each score a TD on Saturday night have been boosted to +2500.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Wager Up to $1,500







Place your largest wager of the weekend with the BetMGM promo code TOP1500. If you lose a bet up to $1,500, you’ll get a bonus refund.

Try using the “Second Chance” offer for any of the NFL matchups. Bet on a player to score an opening touchdown and get cash back if they happen to score second. James Cook has the best odds to score first in the Bills vs. Broncos, followed by RJ Harbey, Josh Allen and Courtland Sutton.

FanDuel Promo Code: Earn $300 NFL Bonus







Win another $5 bet with this FanDuel promo code offer to gain a $300 bonus. It can be split up for each game, so you don’t have to use the bonus all at once.

Use this time to get in a future bet on one of the teams to win the Super Bowl. The Seahawks enter the weekend as the favorite with odds at +280, followed by the Rams (+320), Patriots (+550), Bills (+650), Broncos (+750), Texans (+950), Bears (+1200) and 49ers (+2000).

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks Bet $10, Win $100 Bonus







An additional $100 bonus is available for new customers who win a $10 wager with theScore Bet promo code. It also has minimum odds set at -500.

Take advantage of the Daily Score throughout January for a chance to win $5,000 in bonus bets. And use profit boost packs for your NFL parlays to increase your winnings.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Get $250 Bet Match







Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to get a 100% bet match up to $250. The outcome of your first bet doesn’t matter, so the bonus is guaranteed.

There are odds boots for select markets. On Sunday, you can take Drake Maye to record over 199.5 passing yards and over 1.5 passing TDs at +200. Go to the promotions tab win more bonus bets with NFL playoffs betting promos, like Million Dollar Parlay Payday.

