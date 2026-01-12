New York visits Winnipeg after shootout victory

New York Islanders (25-15-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (17-22-5, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8…

New York Islanders (25-15-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (17-22-5, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Winnipeg Jets after the Islanders beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime.

Winnipeg has gone 10-9-3 in home games and 17-22-5 overall. The Jets have a 4-11-4 record in games decided by a goal.

New York has a 25-15-5 record overall and an 11-7-3 record in road games. The Islanders have an 18-1-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Jets won the previous matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has scored 21 goals with 31 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 21 goals and 12 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 2-5-3, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

