New York visits Nashville after Duclair’s hat trick

New York Islanders (24-15-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-19-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Nashville Predators after Anthony Duclair recorded a hat trick in the Islanders’ 9-0 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Nashville is 10-9-2 in home games and 19-19-4 overall. The Predators have a 14-5-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

New York has a 24-15-4 record overall and a 10-7-2 record in road games. The Islanders have conceded 116 goals while scoring 125 for a +9 scoring differential.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly has scored 12 goals with 24 assists for the Predators. Luke Evangelista has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has 11 goals and 24 assists for the Islanders. Calum Ritchie has scored three goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

