New Orleans faces Portland on home slide

Portland Trail Blazers (14-20, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (8-27, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Portland looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Pelicans are 4-21 against conference opponents. New Orleans has a 4-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trail Blazers are 11-13 in Western Conference play. Portland is 4-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pelicans are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Pelicans average 116.2 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 123.1 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pelicans won 143-120 in the last matchup on Dec. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saddiq Bey is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 31.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Deni Avdija is averaging 25.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Trail Blazers. Sidy Cissoko is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 122.0 points, 47.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.7 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 113.3 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Herbert Jones: day to day (ankle), Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: day to day (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: day to day (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Jerami Grant: day to day (achilles), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

