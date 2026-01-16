New Oceania soccer competition has a 2029 Club World Cup spot as the winner’s reward

A new era in international soccer begins Sunday when Vanuatu United meets Bula FC of Fiji in Auckland, New Zealand,…

A new era in international soccer begins Sunday when Vanuatu United meets Bula FC of Fiji in Auckland, New Zealand, in the first game of the Oceania Football Confederation Pro League.

Eight teams from seven countries in the region — the others are New Zealand, Tahiti, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, and Australia — will play at least 17 games over the next three months.

Organizers say the new league is a much-needed step for the region, where individual countries are too small to support top-level domestic competitions.

“The OFC was the only confederation to not have a professional league in any of its member associations, something of a restriction in player advancement opportunities,” Stuart Larman, the league’s project manager, told The Associated Press.

“Players from the OFC will now have a significant increase in highly competitive matches per year,” Larman added. “This will be the start point where the best players in the region will become familiar with a professional football environment as they progress in their careers.”

The league will be split into two phases. In the first, each team faces the other seven twice over five rounds. The first is hosted in New Zealand and then matches move to Papua New Guinea, Australia, the Solomon Islands and Fiji.

After 14 games, the eight teams will split into two groups which will be played in New Zealand. The top three from the upper group and a playoff winner will advance to the semifinals which will also be held in New Zealand.

The league will also determine which team represents Oceania at the next FIFA Club World Cup in 2029 and which will bring substantial financial rewards.

Auckland City represented Oceania in last year’s Club World Cup and was paid an entry fee of $3.58 million by FIFA with the chance to earn more from results bonuses.

Auckland caused a major stir in the tournament when the New Zealand side of mostly amateur players drew with high-profile Argentine club Boca Juniors.

Playing regular soccer will also help raise standards around Oceania and provide more professional pathways for young players.

“Technically, the boys (in New Zealand) are very gifted,” said Rob Sherman, head coach of South Island United, an Auckland-based OFC Pro League team. “There’s definitely a mass of talent in the region. Hopefully playing at a different standard than domestically will accelerate and expose that talent.”

There is much to be done off the field, too. Small populations mean limited broadcasting and sponsorship revenue but pooling those resources could make a difference. If so, more clubs from other islands could join.

“Over time it would be a major step to see the league expand from the existing eight clubs,” Larman said. “That will require a lot of things to fall into place at the existing clubs, as well as those hoping to join. As we move forward, we will be working hard with the clubs to ensure they build on the foundations they have to ensure they are well structured off the pitch, which will be reflected on the pitch as well.”

The OFC Pro League could serve as an example for others. A new Baltic League involving Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia is being discussed to help teams grow and compete in wider European competitions. Similar discussions have taken place among Southeast Asian nations.

“In countries where it is hard to sustain a professional football league, the cross-border option should always be one to explore,” Larman said. “The commercial and sporting benefits will help bridge the gap that exists with leading leagues in any region.”

