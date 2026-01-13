New Jersey takes on Seattle after Palat’s 2-goal showing

Seattle Kraken (21-15-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (23-21-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday,…

Seattle Kraken (21-15-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (23-21-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Seattle Kraken after Ondrej Palat’s two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Devils’ 5-2 win.

New Jersey has an 11-8-2 record in home games and a 23-21-2 record overall. The Devils have a 19-7-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Seattle has an 11-8-3 record in road games and a 21-15-8 record overall. The Kraken have conceded 124 goals while scoring 122 for a -2 scoring differential.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has 11 goals and 26 assists for the Devils. Cody Glass has three goals over the past 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has 16 goals and 13 assists for the Kraken. Matthew Beniers has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.2 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Kraken: 7-1-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

