NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST

Sunday’s Games

No. 2 South Carolina (18-1) at Coppin State (4-15), Noon

No. 3 UCLA (16-1) vs. No. 12 Maryland (17-2), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Texas (18-2) vs. Texas A&M (8-5), 4 p.m.

No. 6 LSU (16-2) at No. 13 Oklahoma (14-3), 3 p.m.

No. 7 Kentucky (17-2) at Mississippi State (14-5), 3 p.m.

No. 9 Louisville (17-3) at North Carolina State (13-5), 1 p.m.

No. 11 Iowa (15-2) vs. No. 15 Michigan State (17-1), 8 p.m.

No. 16 Ole Miss (16-3) at Georgia (15-3), Noon

No. 19 Iowa State (14-4) at Oklahoma State (15-4), 1 p.m.

No. 20 Tennessee (12-3) at No. 21 Alabama (17-2), 2 p.m.

No. 25 Illinois (14-4) vs. Northwestern (8-10), 3 p.m.

