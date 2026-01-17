NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Saturday No. 1 UConn (18-0) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Thursday. No. 2 South Carolina (18-1) did not play.…

Saturday

No. 1 UConn (18-0) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Thursday.

No. 2 South Carolina (18-1) did not play. Next: at Coppin State, Sunday.

No. 3 UCLA (16-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Maryland, Sunday.

No. 4 Texas (18-2) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Sunday.

No. 5 Vanderbilt (18-0) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Thursday.

No. 6 LSU (16-2) did not play. Next: at No. 13 Oklahoma, Sunday.

No. 7 Kentucky (17-2) did not play. Next: at Mississippi State, Sunday.

No. 8 Michigan (15-2) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Thursday.

No. 9 Louisville (17-3) did not play. Next: at North Carolina State, Sunday.

No. 10 TCU (18-1) beat Arizona 78-62. Next: at UCF, Saturday.

No. 11 Iowa (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Michigan State, Sunday.

No. 12 Maryland (17-2) did not play. Next: at No. 3 UCLA, Sunday.

No. 13 Oklahoma (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 LSU, Sunday.

No. 14 Ohio State (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Thursday.

No. 15 Michigan State (17-1) did not play. Next: at No. 11 Iowa, Sunday.

No. 16 Ole Miss (16-3) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.

No. 17 Texas Tech (19-1) lost to Kansas State 65-59. Next: at BYU, Wednesday.

No. 18 Baylor (17-3) beat BYU 69-58. Next: vs. UCF, Wednesday.

No. 19 Iowa State (14-4) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Sunday.

No. 20 Tennessee (12-3) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Alabama, Sunday.

No. 21 Alabama (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Tennessee, Sunday.

No. 22 Princeton (15-1) beat Dartmouth 69-41. Next: at Brown, Saturday.

No. 23 Notre Dame (12-5) did not play. Next: vs. Miami (FL), Thursday.

No. 24 Nebraska (14-4) did not play. Next: at Wisconsin, Wednesday.

No. 25 Illinois (14-4) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Sunday.

