Maxey, 76ers to host Huff and the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (10-33, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Indiana Pacers in Eastern Conference play Monday.

The 76ers are 17-15 in conference play. Philadelphia averages 116.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Pacers have gone 7-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 8-16 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The 76ers average 116.8 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 118.4 the Pacers allow. The 76ers average 110.2 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 115.7 the 76ers allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 13 the 76ers won 115-105 led by 39 points from Joel Embiid, while Pascal Siakam scored 20 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 30.3 points, 6.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jay Huff is scoring 8.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Pacers. Siakam is averaging 22.0 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 120.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 110.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: day to day (thumb), Obi Toppin: out (foot), T.J. McConnell: day to day (elbow), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

