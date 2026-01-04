Los Angeles in action against Minnesota following shootout victory

Minnesota Wild (25-10-8, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (17-14-9, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30…

Minnesota Wild (25-10-8, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (17-14-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Los Angeles Kings after the Kings knocked off the Minnesota Wild 5-4 in a shootout.

Los Angeles is 17-14-9 overall and 6-9-4 in home games. The Kings have allowed 106 goals while scoring 105 for a -1 scoring differential.

Minnesota has gone 12-6-3 in road games and 25-10-8 overall. The Wild have allowed 112 goals while scoring 135 for a +23 scoring differential.

The matchup Monday is the third time these teams play this season. The Kings won 5-4 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Laferriere has scored 10 goals with nine assists for the Kings. Andrei Kuzmenko has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 26 goals and 22 assists for the Wild. Vladimir Tarasenko has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Wild: 6-1-3, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.