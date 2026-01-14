LeBron just misses historic triple-double, but still defies his age with prolific efforts for Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James needed only one more rebound late in the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over Atlanta…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James needed only one more rebound late in the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over Atlanta to become the oldest NBA player to record a triple-double.

But when the Lakers finally pushed their lead into insurmountable territory, the 41-year-old James gladly stopped just short of history.

After playing in back-to-back games for the first time in his unprecedented 23rd season, James needs every possible minute of rest far more than he needs another career superlative. He committed a take foul with 3:43 left and headed straight to the bench, replaced by his 21-year-old son, Bronny.

James finished with 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the Lakers’ 141-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. He didn’t quite snare his 123rd triple-double, but this vintage performance demonstrated yet again that James can still reach extraordinary heights, even at this late stage in the longest career in league history.

And even if he pays for that exertion with uncountable hours of daily recovery off the court.

“Oh, I feel it,” James said with a smirk in the Lakers’ locker room. “I feel it right now. I’m ready to get home, get me something to eat and call it quits. I’m feeling it right now, for sure.”

James surprised coach JJ Redick by deciding to play against the Hawks. The Lakers took their third straight loss at Sacramento on Monday night, and James hadn’t played back-to-back games since his return from the sciatica that delayed his season debut until mid-November.

“His competitive stamina is off the charts,” Redick said. “We didn’t expect him to be able to play. That’s just the nature of a 41-year-old body who plays heavy minutes. He just said, ‘I’m going to try. I’m going to try to do everything I can, do my normal routine, and then if I’m able to go …’”

James’ game-day routine is incredibly extensive, as he detailed after beating the Hawks.

He wakes up at home and goes straight into a cold tub, followed by a hyperbaric chamber. After a nap, James puts his legs in air compression sleeves designed for recovery while he plays the EA Sports PGA Tour video game.

He heads to the Lakers’ downtown arena, where more work begins: muscle activation, treatments, stretching, weightlifting and a pregame meal while watching Tiger Woods’ simulated indoor golf league.

Although he wasn’t expected to play against Atlanta, James decided to treat Tuesday as a game day to see how his body would react.

“I think I feel pretty good,” James told his trainers.

And then he went out and made history, even if he just missed the triple-double. James scored at least 30 points while posting a double-double for the 61st time in a Lakers uniform, surpassing Kobe Bryant’s career total.

Karl Malone remains the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, doing it at 40 years and 127 days old in November 2003. The next 15 triple-doubles on that list were all posted by James over the past three years — but he hasn’t done it since last Feb. 1 at New York.

A few hours after that historic feat, James was having dinner in Manhattan when he learned the Lakers had traded Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic.

The Lakers were immediately transformed from a wobbling fringe contender built around two aging superstars into a younger, more exciting group centered around the Slovenian superstar.

James and Doncic are nearly one year into their partnership, and they’re still learning how to win while minimizing the overlap in their games. They’re also currently figuring out ways to make up for the absence of No. 3 scorer Austin Reaves, who is halfway through a month’s absence with a calf injury.

James is playing off the ball more than he has in years, with Doncic usually initiating the Lakers’ offense. James is also leading the Lakers’ second unit, often to great success, when Doncic takes a break.

James seems to welcome this role, and he says his team-first focus hasn’t changed even while he spends extensive time preparing his body to defy time and mileage for another year.

“I would never disrespect the basketball gods when it comes to playing this game, so I put the time and the effort and the commitment in it, mentally, physically, spiritually,” James said. “Every time I hit the floor, if I’m at a practice or whatever, I’m trying to set the example for my teammates and the younger generation that’s watching me.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.