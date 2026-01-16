LaMelo Ball hits 9 3-pointers to lead Hornets to surprising 135-117 win over Luka’s Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 27 of his 30 points in the second half while tying his career…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 27 of his 30 points in the second half while tying his career high with nine 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets overcame Luka Doncic’s 39 points for a 135-117 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Ball had 11 assists and six rebounds, and he hit eight 3-pointers in the second half alone, gleefully celebrating each one while quieting the home crowd in his native Los Angeles area.

Brandon Miller also scored 26 points for the Hornets, while Miles Bridges added 25 and rookie Kon Knueppel had 19.

Ten days after the sub-.500 Hornets shocked the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder with a 27-point road victory, Charlotte showed another taste of its considerable promise. The Hornets improved to 2-1 on their five-game West Coast trip by running away from Doncic and LeBron James, who had 29 points and nine rebounds.

Doncic hit six 3-pointers in the slumping Lakers’ fourth defeat in five games, including embarrassing losses to Sacramento and Charlotte in the past four days. Los Angeles’ improved focus in a victory over Atlanta on Tuesday had vanished, with the Hornets scoring 105 points in the final three quarters.

Doncic hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points in the first quarter while the Lakers maintained their offensive excellence from their 140-point performance against Hawks. But Charlotte surged ahead in the second quarter and pushed its lead to 15 points in the third, and the Lakers never seriously threatened a comeback.

Jake LaRavia scored 18 points for Los Angeles, which got just nine points from its reserves on combined 4-for-19 shooting.

Up next

Hornets: At Golden State on Saturday.

Lakers: At Portland on Saturday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.