Jude Bellingham sends message to fans with ‘drinking’ celebration after goal in Real Madrid rout

MADRID (AP) — Jude Bellingham answered those who said he was partying too much with a goal and a “drinking” celebration in Real Madrid’s 6-1 rout of Monaco in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Bellingham scored Madrid’s sixth goal in the 80th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and celebrated by making signs with his hands as if he was drinking.

Spanish media reports had said during the week that some Madrid fans complained that Bellingham was spending too much time partying amid the team’s struggles.

“A lot of people say a lot of things. It feels like anyone now can get in front of a camera and say what they want and the whole world just believes them with no evidence,” Bellingham said. “I feel like there’s two ways you can take it. You can cry about it and moan or send a lawyer, or you can just roll with it, enjoy it, and it was a bit of a joke back to the fans and to the people who say whatever they want.

“I know the truth. I know what really goes on in my personal life,” he said. “I know what I give to the game, what I give in the games and what I try and give to the team. All the outside noise doesn’t really matter, but it’s nice to have a little bit of a joke.”

Bellingham was among the players jeered by the Bernabeu crowd before and during the team’s 2-0 win over Levante in the Spanish league on Saturday. There were a few jeers toward Vinícius Junior early in the game but the crowd mostly supported the team the rest of the match.

Bellingham said fans pay for their tickets and are entitled to complain when they are not happy, but it’s a lot easier when they are behind the team like they were on Tuesday.

“I don’t think it’s always very helpful for the team or for individuals,” he said. “It’s not the nicest thing in the world, but of course, they’re entitled to their opinion. The way we have to react is like the way we’ve reacted the last two games. The second half the other day, and then the full 90 minutes today is the kind of performance that the fans want to see, and that we need to deliver for the fans, but also for ourselves, if we want to be successful this season.”

