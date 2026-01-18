Grizzlies star Ja Morant says he’s a very loyal guy and cites his tattoo of team logo

LONDON (AP) — Ja Morant says there should be no doubt about his desire to keep playing for the Memphis…

LONDON (AP) — Ja Morant says there should be no doubt about his desire to keep playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.

After a dominant performance in a 126-109 victory over the Orlando Magic, the two-time All Star addressed recent trade speculation about him.

“I’ve got a logo on my back, so that should tell you exactly where I want to be,” Morant said, referring to a tattoo of the team logo.

Morant had 24 points and 13 assists in his return to the lineup Sunday after a six-game absence because of a right calf injury.

“If anybody in here knows me — I’m a very loyal guy,” he said.

Morant’s return provided an instant boost for a team that needed it. The Grizzlies’ win was just their third in the past 10 games.

After sitting out the first game of a European doubleheader — the Magic won 118-111 in Berlin on Thursday — Morant was appreciative of the fan support he received in London.

“Just being able to play basketball — it’s very therapeutic for me,” he said. “I know what I’m capable of out there on the court and I was able to show that tonight.

“It was big-time, walking off and representing Memphis is what it’s all about.”

Memphis built a 33-point lead in the first half — and this time held on for the win. The Grizzlies blew a 20-point lead in the loss in Berlin.

“That’s just credit to coach putting us in the best spots possible and then just me being Ja and wind up making the right play whether it’s passing or scoring,” he said. “We got into a great rhythm early, got a big lead, after that it’s just managing.”

The 26-year-old Morant is making about $39.4 million this season and is in the third year of a five-year, $197.2 million contract.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.