Bangladesh axed from T20 World Cup and replaced by Scotland

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the T20 World Cup on Saturday for refusing to play in tournament co-host India.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board wanted its games shifted to co-host Sri Lanka due to security concerns but the International Cricket Council rejected the request and said there were no security threats in India against Bangladesh.

In a statement, the ICC said there was no “credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team in India.”

“In light of these findings, and after careful consideration of the broader implications, the ICC determined that it was not appropriate to amend the published event schedule.”

The tournament starts in two weeks.

Bangladesh will miss the men’s T20 World Cup for the first time.

Scotland was already the designated replacement as the highest ranked team at No. 14 to have missed qualifying for the 20-team event.

Scotland will play in Group C against England, the West Indies, Nepal and Italy.

Bangladesh tried for three weeks to persuade the ICC, upset after fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the Indian Premier League by order of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The BCCI has not elaborated.

The ICC gave the BCB a deadline of Thursday to change its mind. But the BCB confirmed its stance after meeting on Thursday with the government and some national team players.

The BCB said it was the government’s decision not to go to India.

Cricket Scotland said it accepted the ICC invite on Saturday.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Scotland’s players,” chief executive Trudy Lindblade said in a statement. “We also acknowledge this opportunity has arisen out of challenging and unique circumstances.”

Pakistan backs Bangladesh

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi criticized the ICC for “double standards” by not shifting Bangladesh’s games to Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will play its games in Sri Lanka because of political tensions with India.

Pakistan has yet to announce its World Cup squad and Naqvi said a final decision on the team’s participation will be made after talking to the government.

“Our stance (on World Cup participation) will be what the government of Pakistan instructs me,” he said. “The prime minister is not in Pakistan right now. When he returns I’ll be able to give you our final decision. It’s the government’s decision. We obey them, not the ICC.”

Naqvi said the ICC did an injustice to Bangladesh.

“You can’t have double standards. You can’t say for one country (India) they can do whatever they want and for the others to have to do the complete opposite,” he said. “That’s why we’ve taken this stand and made clear Bangladesh have had an injustice done to them. They should play in the World Cup, they are a major stakeholder in cricket.”

Naqvi said if the government blocked Pakistan from playing in the World Cup “then maybe the ICC will bring in a 22nd team (after Scotland). It’s up to the government.”

Pakistan is scheduled to host Australia for three T20s next week before both teams are scheduled to fly to Colombo for the World Cup.

