Hurricanes host the Sabres after Svechnikov’s hat trick

Buffalo Sabres (26-16-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (30-15-4, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 1:30…

Buffalo Sabres (26-16-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (30-15-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Buffalo Sabres after Andrei Svechnikov’s hat trick against the New Jersey Devils in the Hurricanes’ 4-1 win.

Carolina has a 30-15-4 record overall and a 17-8-1 record on its home ice. The Hurricanes have a 16-5-2 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Buffalo has a 10-10-2 record in road games and a 26-16-5 record overall. The Sabres have given up 148 goals while scoring 154 for a +6 scoring differential.

The matchup Monday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Svechnikov has scored 16 goals with 24 assists for the Hurricanes. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has six goals and 28 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has scored seven goals with nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.