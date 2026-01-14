Guenther scores 2 goals as Mammoth beat Maple Leafs 6-1

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dylan Guenther had two goals and an assist, Jack McBain added a goal and two…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dylan Guenther had two goals and an assist, Jack McBain added a goal and two assists, and the Utah Mammoth beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Daniil But, JJ Peterka and Michael Carcone each had a goal and an assist, Ian Cole each had two assists, and Barrett Hayon added an assist for Utah, which extended its point streak to 4-0-1. Karel Vejmelka had 19 saves while getting his NHL-leading 21st win.

Calle Jarnkrok scored as Toronto snapped a four game win streak and a 10-game point streak. Dennis Hildeby finished with 34 saves.

Guenther scored his two goals just 1:18 apart early in the second period, the fastest back-to-back goals by a single player in Mammoth franchise history, and pushed Utah’s lead to 3-0. The sharp-shooting forward leads Utah with 23 goals on the season.

Peterka made it a four-goal lead with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the second before Jarnkrok spoiled Vejmelka’s shutout bid 3:30 into the third.

McBain and But scored 3:25 apart late in the third to cap the scoring.

Carcone scored the first goal 3:22 into the game on a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Nate Schmidt. Carcone, who grew up just north of Toronto, has scored Utah’s opening goal in the last three matchups.

Sean Durzi had a cut on his face after colliding with Auston Matthews in the second period but returned to skate in the third.

Late in the first period, But seemed to have scored but officials whistled a face-off while the puck was still free.

Up next

Toronto: At Vegas on Thursday night.

Utah: Hosts Dallas on Thursday night to continue a seven-game homestand.

