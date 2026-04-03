Oilers win season-high 5th straight, beating Chicago 3-1 to end Blackhawks’ playoff hopes

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid set up Matt Savoie’s power-play goal to pad his NHL-leading points total and help…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid set up Matt Savoie’s power-play goal to pad his NHL-leading points total and help the Edmonton Oilers win their season-high fifth straight game, 3-1 over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Chicago lost its fifth straight to drop out of playoff contention, extending its postseason drought to six seasons. Edmonton matched Pacific Division-leading Anaheim with 87 points, but has played one more game than the Ducks.

Adam Henrique and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Oilers, and Tristan Jarry made 17 saves. They have won seven of their last nine, surging with star forward Leon Draisaitl out for the rest of the regular season because of a lower-body injury.

Nick Lardis scored for Chicago. Spencer Knight stopped 31 shots for Chicago, and Arvid Soderblom made four saves and allowed a goal while Knight dealt with an equipment issue.

McDavid’s goals streak ended at five games. He has 43 goals and 83 assists for 126 points, two more than Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov for the NHL lead.

Up next

Blackhawks: At Seattle on Saturday night.

Oilers: Host Vegas on Saturday night.

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