Gotterup wins PGA Tour opener in Hawaii. Elvira takes Dubai Invitational

HONOLULU (AP) — Chris Gotterup opened the new PGA Tour season with three big birdies on the back nine that…

HONOLULU (AP) — Chris Gotterup opened the new PGA Tour season with three big birdies on the back nine that carried him to a 6-under 64 and a two-shot victory in the Sony Open, his third straight season with a victory as he moves closer to golf’s A-list.

Gotterup was two shots behind when he took advantage of a collapse by 54-hole leader Davis Riley and then poured it on with a mixture of power and putting along the back nine of breezy Waialae Country Club to keep everyone else from catching him.

Gotterup, who finished at 16-under 264, moves to No. 17 in the world. He was at No. 195 in the world when he left the Sony Open a year ago.

Ryan Gerard birdied his last two holes for a 65 to finish alone in second. Patrick Rodgers also shot 65 to finish third.

Gotterup won the Scottish Open last year by outplaying Rory McIlroy, and he won the opposite-field Myrtle Beach Classic in his rookie season.

The Sony Open was the latest start to the PGA Tour season because The Sentry at Kapalua on Maui was canceled due to a water dispute that had the course brown in September.

European tour

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Nacho Elvira benefitted from dramatic final-hole mishaps by Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry to win the Dubai Invitational by one shot, securing his third title on the European tour.

The 190th-ranked Elvira did what the two Ryder Cup stars couldn’t and kept out of the trouble down No. 18, making a stress-free par for a 2-under 69 to finish at 10-under 274, one shot ahead of Daniel Hillier (65).

A few minutes earlier, Lowry had been 10 under on the 18th but found the greenside bunker from his approach, then water across the green from the sand. He made a double bout for a 69 to finish two behind.

McIlroy was at 9 under playing the 18th but made bogey from a bunker for a 69 to tie for third.

Other tours

Mateo Pulcini closed with a 68, made an 18-foot par in a playoff to stay alive and then won the Latin America Amateur Championship on the second extra hole against Virgilio Paz of Venezuela. The victory sends the 25-year-old Argentine to the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open … Cameron John birdied the final hole for a 71 and then won the Vic Open in a playoff over Nathan Barbieri, who had bogeyed the par-5 18th in regulation. It was John’s third straight year winning on the PGA Tour of Australasia. … Lydia Hall of Wales closed with an even-par 72 for a four-shot victory in the Vic Open for her fourth WPGA Tour of Australasia title.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.