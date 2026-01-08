Gonçalo Ramos’ last-gasp equalizer helps PSG win Champions Trophy in penalty shootout

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Gonçalo Ramos snatched an equalizer deep into added time before Paris Saint-Germain defeated Marseille in a…

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Gonçalo Ramos snatched an equalizer deep into added time before Paris Saint-Germain defeated Marseille in a penalty shootout to win the Champions Trophy on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier saved penalties from Matt O’Riley and Hamed Traoré in the shootout as PSG denied Marseille a first piece of silverware since 2012.

Chevalier had been decisive earlier in the game to deny several Marseille chances.

PSG claimed the trophy, also known as the French Super Cup, for the fourth straight time and a record-extending 14th overall. In addition to winning the Champions League, PSG completed a league and cup double last season, with Marseille finishing second in Ligue 1.

The game was played at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City.

PSG trailed 2-1 until the fifth minute of stoppage time when Ramos scored at the end of a swift counterattack, converting a headed assist from Bradley Barcola.

Ousmane Dembélé had given PSG the lead with a first-half goal. Mason Greenwood leveled from the penalty spot in the 76th and an own goal from Pacho gave Marseille the lead three minutes from time.

Marseille had beaten PSG earlier this season in the French league.

