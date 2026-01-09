Glitter, grit and the 50-km grind: What to know about cross-country skiing at the Winter Olympics

Cross-country skiing, the rugged grandfather of snow competition, will give its brightest stars a defining stage at the Milan Cortina…

Cross-country skiing, the rugged grandfather of snow competition, will give its brightest stars a defining stage at the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

Sporting greats such as Jessie Diggins of the United States and Italy’s own Federico Pellegrino arrive at the Feb. 6–22 Games still in form but nearing the end of their careers.

A cornerstone winter event, cross-country skiing traces its roots to centuries-old Nordic traditions and is considered one of the purest tests of endurance.

How it works

The biggest change at these Olympics is the equalization of race distances for men and women — extending the women’s longest event from 30 kilometers to 50. Twelve competitions are split evenly between genders, with distances ranging from the 1,585-meter sprint to the grueling 50-kilometer race.

The sport features two primary techniques: the classic style, with skiers racing in parallel tracks, and the faster freestyle skating method. The demanding skiathlon blends both styles over a 20-kilometer course, with athletes switching skis mid-race.

Who to watch

Norway has long dominated cross-country skiing, and its powerhouse team is once again led by Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo — already a legend at 29. The five-time Olympic champion, renowned for explosive climbs and all-around versatility, arrives in Italy chasing more medals.

On the women’s side, Diggins remains a standout as the most decorated U.S. cross-country skier in history. This will be her final competitive season. Federico Pellegrino — who will be one of Italy’s four flag bearers at the opening ceremony — is also in his final season. The 35-year-old world champion sprinter is seeking a long-awaited Olympic gold after silver-medal finishes at the past two Games.

Sweden’s Jonna Sundling is the one to beat in the women’s individual sprint, having won three consecutive world titles in the discipline as well as Olympic gold in 2022.

Venues and dates

The 2026 Olympic venues are spread across the broccoli-shaped northern tip of Italy, with cross-country skiing held in Val di Fiemme, a valley in the heart of the Dolomites.

The Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium, a regular host of elite competitions, will be familiar terrain for many athletes.

Events begin the day after the opening ceremony and conclude on the Games’ final day, starting with sprints and finishing with the women’s 50-kilometer mass start.

Memorable moments

Cross-country skiing has produced some of the Olympics’ most enduring moments.

In 2018, Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall delivered a dramatic photo-finish to win gold in the team sprint at the PyeongChang Winter Games. Their breakthrough ended the United States’ medal drought in the discipline and inspired a new generation of American skiers — many even copying Diggins’ trademark glitter makeup.

The Sarajevo Games in 1984 were electrified by 22-year-old Swede Gunde Svan, who became a winter sports icon by winning four medals, including two golds, across events from sprints to relays.

Fun facts

Snow sports — cross-country skiing in particular — owe much to the Norwegian military. Soldiers on skis held races as part of their training more than 200 years ago, helping shape the sport into formal competition. Norwegian dominance has continued ever since: cross-country great Marit Bjoergen retired in 2018 as the most decorated Winter Olympian, with 15 medals, including eight golds.

The physical demands of cross-country skiing are among the most extreme in sport. Top athletes often post some of the highest oxygen-uptake scores ever recorded, reflecting the extraordinary cardiovascular capacity needed to drive both arms and legs across varied terrain for hours.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.