Inspired by Robinson, Knicks bench shines against Wembanyama, Spurs to capture 13th straight victory

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson was neither offended nor frustrated when the San Antonio Spurs…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson was neither offended nor frustrated when the San Antonio Spurs began intentionally fouling him in the first quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

While he did go 3 of 6 on free throws in the opening quarter, the Hack-a-Mitch strategy inspired Robinson and the rest of the Knicks.

“It means a lot when I ruin their strategy, but I mean, it seems like they just want me off the court,” Robinson said. “So, in my eyes, I feel like I’m a threat.”

Was he ever.

Robinson, Landry Shamet and the Knicks’ role players came up huge as New York held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-104 for their 13th straight postseason victory and a 2-0 lead in the finals.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with 21 points, but said in a postgame interview with ESPN that those players, along with the likes of Deuce McBride and Jose Alvarado, were the MVPs of the game.

“Our team play had got us here,” Towns said.

After Towns went to the bench with foul trouble and fellow All-Star Jalen Brunson was resting, Knicks coach Mike Brown went to his reserves and they rewarded him with a big burst.

“Somebody is always there,” Brown said.

“Again, a lot of contributions from a lot of guys, and that’s why you like having a team, because it could be anybody’s night on any given night. Our guys don’t care. They sacrifice for one another and we found a way to get a win.”

New York’s bench accounted for 27 points and 10 rebounds, and Robinson defended Victor Wembanyama when the Spurs’ star missed a jumper that would have won the game.

“Our effort, it’s been crazy,” Robinson said. “We just came out there just fighting, you know, talking to each other. Communication, that’s been key for us.”

Clinging to a four-point lead late in the third quarter, the Knicks bridged the third and fourth quarters on an 11-3 run fueled by Robinson, Alvarado, McBride, Shamet and starting guard Mikal Bridges.

Shamet finished with 13 points, Robinson had seven, McBride added five and Alvardo had two. Shamet’s 3-pointer put New York ahead 87-75 a minute into the fourth quarter.

Bridges had four points, one assist and one rebound during the run and helped the Knicks hold the Spurs to 1-of-5 shooting.

“I think started just defensively getting stops,” Bridges said. “I think that’s the biggest thing, us getting stops and getting out. Just him giving me confidence to try to make the right play.”

Robinson did the same.

After thwarting the Hack-a-Mitch strategy in the first quarter, Robinson sealed the victory in the final minute with two defensive stands against Wembanyama.

With the game tied at 104, Wembanyama missed a 17-footer with 30 seconds remaining with Robinson defending. Wembanyama then missed a 20-footer with two seconds remaining and the Spurs trailing by one point.

“In my mind, I was just like, defend without fouling,” Robinson said. “So, that was kind of like how it went. Just great contest, and just kind of how it went.”

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