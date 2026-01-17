GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abbeville 28, GREEN Upstate 22 Ashley Hall 41, North Charleston 33 Ashley Ridge 53, Summerville 50 Atlantic…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 28, GREEN Upstate 22

Ashley Hall 41, North Charleston 33

Ashley Ridge 53, Summerville 50

Atlantic Collegiate 32, Kingstree 26

Beaufort 62, May River 32

Ben Lippen 54, Hammond 36

Berkeley 56, Wando 53

Bishop England 53, Bluffton 41

Broome 57, Greer Middle College 24

Camden 46, Lancaster 28

Cane Bay 54, Stratford 37

Carolina Forest 54, Myrtle Beach 36

Chapin 52, River Bluff 31

Chapman 48, Union County 39

Cheraw 47, Virtus Academy 45

Clinton 67, Chester 17

Clover 52, Nation Ford 35

Darlington 73, Crestwood 45

Dillon 67, Marlboro County 45

Dorman 59, Eastside 55

Fort Mill 64, Indian Land 15

Fox Creek 68, Newberry 33

Gaffney 73, Riverside 40

Georgetown 47, Loris 29

Gilbert 39, Airport 33

Gray Collegiate Academy 60, Aiken 10

Greenwood 45, Woodmont 41

Hanahan 51, Battery Creek 43

Hilton Head Prep 36, Hilton Head Christian Academy 28

Holly Hill Academy 51, Curtis Baptist, Ga. 34

Irmo 70, White Knoll 31

James F. Byrnes 77, Boiling Springs 62

James Island 48, Fort Dorchester 44

Lake City 72, Manning 53

Lake Marion 68, Bridges 34

Lakewood 44, Hartsville 33

Lamar 46, Midlands STEM Charter 32

Landrum 81, Greenville Technical Charter 45

Latta 36, Green Sea Floyds 33

Lee Central 56, McBee 29

Lexington 70, Dutch Fork 68

Lugoff-Elgin 48, Spring Valley 45

Mauldin 63, Hillcrest 25

Mid-Carolina 45, Eau Claire 44

New Covenant 56, Oakwood Christian 20

Ninety Six 49, Batesburg-Leesville 44

North 58, Wagener-Salley 10

North Augusta 61, Brookland-Cayce 24

Northwood Academy 67, First Baptist 59

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 44, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 37

Ridge Spring-Monetta 44, Horse Creek Academy 29

Rock Hill 72, Catawba Ridge 42

Socastee 53, Conway 32

South Aiken 52, Midland Valley 49

South Pointe 72, Dreher 30

Southside Christian 65, Palmetto HS SC 40

St. John’s Christian Academy 46, Colleton Prep 34

West Oak 66, Pendleton 33

Westside 67, Fountain Inn 38

Westwood 62, West Florence 15

Williston-Elko 61, Calhoun County 24

Wilson 58, Mullins 17

Wren 49, Laurens 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

