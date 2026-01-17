GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 28, GREEN Upstate 22
Ashley Hall 41, North Charleston 33
Ashley Ridge 53, Summerville 50
Atlantic Collegiate 32, Kingstree 26
Beaufort 62, May River 32
Ben Lippen 54, Hammond 36
Berkeley 56, Wando 53
Bishop England 53, Bluffton 41
Broome 57, Greer Middle College 24
Camden 46, Lancaster 28
Cane Bay 54, Stratford 37
Carolina Forest 54, Myrtle Beach 36
Chapin 52, River Bluff 31
Chapman 48, Union County 39
Cheraw 47, Virtus Academy 45
Clinton 67, Chester 17
Clover 52, Nation Ford 35
Darlington 73, Crestwood 45
Dillon 67, Marlboro County 45
Dorman 59, Eastside 55
Fort Mill 64, Indian Land 15
Fox Creek 68, Newberry 33
Gaffney 73, Riverside 40
Georgetown 47, Loris 29
Gilbert 39, Airport 33
Gray Collegiate Academy 60, Aiken 10
Greenwood 45, Woodmont 41
Hanahan 51, Battery Creek 43
Hilton Head Prep 36, Hilton Head Christian Academy 28
Holly Hill Academy 51, Curtis Baptist, Ga. 34
Irmo 70, White Knoll 31
James F. Byrnes 77, Boiling Springs 62
James Island 48, Fort Dorchester 44
Lake City 72, Manning 53
Lake Marion 68, Bridges 34
Lakewood 44, Hartsville 33
Lamar 46, Midlands STEM Charter 32
Landrum 81, Greenville Technical Charter 45
Latta 36, Green Sea Floyds 33
Lee Central 56, McBee 29
Lexington 70, Dutch Fork 68
Lugoff-Elgin 48, Spring Valley 45
Mauldin 63, Hillcrest 25
Mid-Carolina 45, Eau Claire 44
New Covenant 56, Oakwood Christian 20
Ninety Six 49, Batesburg-Leesville 44
North 58, Wagener-Salley 10
North Augusta 61, Brookland-Cayce 24
Northwood Academy 67, First Baptist 59
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 44, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 37
Ridge Spring-Monetta 44, Horse Creek Academy 29
Rock Hill 72, Catawba Ridge 42
Socastee 53, Conway 32
South Aiken 52, Midland Valley 49
South Pointe 72, Dreher 30
Southside Christian 65, Palmetto HS SC 40
St. John’s Christian Academy 46, Colleton Prep 34
West Oak 66, Pendleton 33
Westside 67, Fountain Inn 38
Westwood 62, West Florence 15
Williston-Elko 61, Calhoun County 24
Wilson 58, Mullins 17
Wren 49, Laurens 46
