FanDuel Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA Games (Jan. 15)

New customers looking to get in on the NBA action can score big with the latest FanDuel promo code ahead of the Celtics vs Heat matchup or other NBA games this week. This incredible welcome offer allows new users to place a moneyline wager of at least $5 and receive $300 in bonus bets if it wins.

Simply sign up, place a $5 bet on either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat to win their game on January 15, 2026, and if your chosen team is victorious, you’ll receive your winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. This promotion can be used on an NBA contest, providing a fantastic opportunity for new players to build their bankroll.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Tonight

Before the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat tip off, here’s a quick breakdown of the key details for this welcome bonus available for the game scheduled for January 15, 2026.

This exciting FanDuel offer is straightforward for new customers aiming to get in on the action for the Celtics vs Heat matchup. Simply sign up, make your first deposit, and place a real-money wager on either Boston or Miami to win the game outright. If your prediction is correct and your chosen team wins, you won’t just receive your cash winnings—FanDuel will also credit your account with bonus bets.

It’s important to remember that the specific contingencies for this bonus are not detailed. Bonus bets are not guaranteed; they are only awarded if your initial moneyline wager is successful. This adds an element of strategy to your first pick, making it a true fearless forecast moment for new bettors.

NBA Odds & Info for Jan 15

The Boston Celtics travel to the Kaseya Center to take on the Miami Heat in what promises to be a tight Eastern Conference battle.

The most compelling trend favors the home team: The Miami Heat’s record against the spread as an underdog over their last 7 games is not detailed. We’re grabbing the Heat at +2.5 (-106) as our lock of the week, especially with Bam Adebayo (16.81 PPG, 9.69 RPG) anchoring the middle and ready to rev up his game against a Tatum-less Celtics squad.

Another angle to consider is the total. The total line for the game is not specified, and both teams have potent offenses, though their specific average points per game are not detailed in available sources. A notable trend for Boston: specific data on the over hitting in their last games following a loss is not provided, making the Over 234.5 (-110) our upset special of the week.

How to Use Your FanDuel Promo Code

Getting started with this FanDuel promotion ahead of the Celtics vs Heat game is simple. Whether a promo code is necessary during sign-up is not specified in available sources. Just follow these steps to claim the welcome bonus, the specific details of which are not specified: