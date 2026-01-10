FanDuel Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus as NFL Playoffs Kick Off Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

With a compelling NFL Wild Card matchup on deck between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers, prospective sports bettors have an excellent opportunity to get in on the action. The latest FanDuel promo code provides new users with a high-upside welcome bonus: Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your first wager wins.







This means you can place a $5 bet on any market for the Rams vs Panthers game—or any other NFL Wild Card contest this weekend—and if your pick is correct, you’ll receive a massive $300 bonus. This promotion is exclusively for new FanDuel customers and offers a fantastic way to start your betting experience.

FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NFL Playoffs

New FanDuel customers have a fantastic opportunity to boost their bankroll with a high-value welcome offer. By signing up, you can place a $5 wager on any betting market, including any aspect of the Rams vs Panthers matchup. If your qualifying $5 bet is a winner, FanDuel will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets. This offer provides immense potential upside for a minimal investment.

It is important to understand that this bonus is contingent on winning your initial wager. Unlike some offers that provide bonus bets win or lose, this promotion requires you to make a correct pick to unlock the $300 bonus. For example, a new user could place a $5 moneyline bet on the Los Angeles Rams; if they win the game, the user would receive their winnings from the bet plus the $300 in bonus bets. No specific promo code is required to claim this offer, simply sign up as a new user.

Rams vs. Panthers Odds

The Los Angeles Rams enter this contest as heavy road favorites, a role in which they have thrived. The Rams have been dominant as a favorite, posting a 16-3 record in their last 19 such games. Their performance against the spread (ATS) is even more notable, particularly on the road where they are 12-3 ATS over their last 15 games and an impressive 9-2 ATS in their last 11 as a road favorite. While they’ve struggled recently on the road with a 1-3 record in their last four away games, their history of covering large spreads suggests confidence.

Conversely, the Carolina Panthers face long odds, reflected in their +428 moneyline. Their recent history as significant underdogs is poor, with a 4-14 straight-up record in their last 18 games when getting a touchdown or more. However, from a betting perspective, the Panthers have been a stellar home underdog. They are an incredible 10-2 against the spread in their last 12 games as a home underdog, and 10-4 ATS over their last 14 home games overall. This strong trend suggests they are adept at keeping games closer than expected on their home turf.

How to Activate the FanDuel Promo Code

Claiming the “Bet $5, Get $300” welcome bonus from FanDuel is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started: