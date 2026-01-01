FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for Rose Bowl + Sugar Bowl Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Place a $5 bet on any game after unlocking this FanDuel promo code offer. If it wins, you’ll be awarded with a $250 bonus.

We’ve already had a huge upset in the CFP, with Miami taking down Ohio State to start the quarterfinals. The Buckeyes entered the round with the best odds to win the title. On Thursday, try making your initial wager on No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana or No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia.

FanDuel Promo Code for Bama-Indiana, Ole Miss-Georgia

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Register Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $250 Bonus In-App Bonuses 50% College Football Profit Boost Bonus Last Verified On January 1, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Indiana is the new favorite now that Ohio State has been eliminated. The spread is at Indiana -7.5 for the Rose Bowl. They’re taking on an Alabama team that beat Oklahoma in the first round. It’s going to be wet and rainy, which may end up playing a factor.

The Sugar Bowl is the final matchup of the quarterfinals. Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite over Ole Miss. These teams met back in October, with Georgia winning by eight points at home.

Browse through the different props and totals to find a likely outcome. You’ll have a great chance at winning the bonus. Then, be sure to use a 50% profit boost for either of these games. It can be applied to any market with odds of -200 or longer.

Use Bonus for NBA, NHL and NFL Games

Your bonus can be used for other sports, like the NBA. We have the Rockets vs. Nets, Heat vs. Pistons, 76ers vs. Mavericks, Celtics vs. Kings and Jazz vs. Clippers on Thursday. There’s also a full slate of NHL action, including the Red Wings vs. Penguins.

NFL Week 18 begins with two important games on Saturday. It will be the Panthers vs. Buccaneers to determine a playoff spot and the Seahawks vs. 49ers to decide the winner of the NFC West. Check the promotions tab to find odds boosts, free contests and other perks.

