FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB, Super Bowl 60

The Super Bowl matchup is set and players can start locking in bonuses with this FanDuel promo code offer. New users can grab a $200 bonus for the Super Bowl or any other sport.







Create an account and start with a $5 bet on any game. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive a $200 bonus.

New players who take advantage of this 40-1 odds boost. There are also other in-app offers available for players on FanDuel Sportsbook. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big on the Super Bowl.

Click here to redeem this FanDuel promo code offer and use a $5 bet on the Super Bowl to secure a $200 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code Offers $200 Super Bowl Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5 to Get $200 in Bonuses With a Win In-App Promos Boostin’ With the Boys 50% Profit Boost, 30% College Basketball Profit Boost, 25% NHL SGP Profit Boost, 30% Tennis Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 27, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is an opportunity for players to boost the odds on any game this week. Start with a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, tennis, golf or any other sport. Anyone who picks a winner will receive the $200 bonus.

New users can start building a bankroll ahead of the Super Bowl. Lock in bonuses and win cash to use on the Seattle Seahawks or New England Patriots. FanDuel Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to bet on the big game, but it all starts with this new promo.

How to Get Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

New players can take advantage of this offer in a few simple steps. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit of $5+.

Place a $5 bet on any game in any sport to get a $200 bonus with a win.

Super Bowl Betting Preview, Odds

The Seattle Seahawks are the favorites entering the Super Bowl. Seattle took out the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots beat the Denver Broncos in a snow globe. FanDuel Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to bet on the Super Bowl.

Take a quick look at the current odds on the Super Bowl (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Seattle Seahawks: -4.5 (-112) // -240 // Over 45.5 (-112)

New England Patriots: +4.5 (-108) // +198 // Under 45.5 (-108)

Make picks on the Super Bowl MVP as well:

Sam Darnold (+100)

Drake Maye (+230)

Jaxon Smith0Njigba (+600)

Kenneth Walker III (+850)

Rhamondre Stevenson (+3000)

Stefon Diggs (+4500)

Rashid Shaheed (+5000)

DeMarcus Lawrence (+10000)

Cooper Kupp (+10000)

Leonard Williams (+10000)

Nick Emmanwori (+10000)

Jason Myers (+10000)

