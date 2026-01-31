FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for NBA, CBB, UFC 325

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Saturday’s basketball slate brings together elite college matchups and a full night of NBA action, creating one of the most high-profile days of the week. To match the moment, the latest FanDuel promo code offer has a high-upside $200 bet-and-win signup deal that turns a small wager into a major bonus opportunity here .







To qualify, bettors must be new FanDuel users and place a minimum $5 wager on a Saturday basketball game. Once the wager settles as a win, the $200 bonus is credited directly to the account and can be used over a seven (7) day period.

Win Huge $200 Bonus with FanDuel Promo Code Offer Saturday

Saturday consistently delivers the deepest basketball schedule of the week, and the new FanDuel promo code offer is designed to take advantage of this lineup of games. With only a $5 cash bet to activate the deal, bettors can wager on any market they choose to earn the $200 in bonus bets.

The college basketball slate opens up the hoops action Saturday as matchups like No. 4 Duke taking on Virginia Tech and No. 11 Texas Tech battles UCF. A winning $5 wager on a market of either of these games would lock in the welcome deal, and that bettor would maximize their ability to use those bets for the rest of Saturday if they won.

Games tipping off later in the evening include Mavericks-Rockets and Timberwolves-Grizzlies in the NBA along with No. 13 BYU-No.14 Kansas and Kentucky-No. 15 Arkansas in college. Freshman sensations Darren Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Darius Acuff Jr. are all must-see players.

With the enormous $200 in bonus bets available, bettors can spread action across multiple games, find exclusive betting lines, or build parlays without the need for more cash.

Additional Sportsbook Offers Saturday

Beyond the welcome offer, FanDuel regularly rolls out enhancements on Saturdays, including profit boosts. Fans can check out the latest right here:

NBA SGP Boost: Bettors can log in and create their own same game parlay on Saturday’s NBA action to earn enhanced odds

CBB Profit Boost: Fans can earn a boost to their college basketball betting odds Saturday

UFC 325 Boost: Fight fans can create a UFC 325 parlay to grab better odds for Saturday’s lineup

How to Claim Latest FanDuel Promo Code Offer Today

Claiming the new FanDuel promo code offer Saturday begins with users creating a new account and enabling location services. During registration, bettors will be asked to provide personal details such as name, date of birth, residential address, and email address.

A $5 cash deposit, along with a preferred payment method, will also be required. Options include debit cards, credit cards, PayPal, ApplePay or an online bank transfer.

Bonus bets received during this promotional period will expire after seven (7) days. Bonus amounts can be selected in a users FanDuel betslip, as bets do not have to be wagered as a lump sum.