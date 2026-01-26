FanDuel Promo Code for Super Bowl 60 Claims $200 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create a new account and place a $5 bet on any game this week. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive a $200 bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook will have a ton of different ways to bet on the Super Bowl, but it all starts with this sign-up bonus. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $200 Super Bowl Bonus

New players who take advantage of this offer can grab a 40-1 odds boost. Place a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive a $200 bonus.

This is a great way for players to get a feel for the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Download the app directly from the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android.

How to Get Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

There is no need to manually input a promo code to activate this offer. New players can sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook in a few simple steps:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport.

Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $200 in bonuses.

Super Bowl Betting Preview, Odds

The Super Bowl matchup is set. The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will meet in San Francisco in a couple of weeks. The Seahawks are the favorites entering this matchup. That shouldn’t be a surprise after watching Sam Darnold pick apart the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Darnold is the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP.

Football fans can take advantage of this FanDuel promo in time for the Super Bowl. Set up a new account and bet $5 on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive $200 in bonuses. Take a closer look at the current odds on this upcoming Super Bowl matchup (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Seattle Seahawks: -4.5 (-112) // -225 // Over 46.5 (-104)

-4.5 (-112) // -225 // Over 46.5 (-104) New England Patriots: +4.5 (-108) // +190 // Under 46.5 (-118)

