FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Updated $300 Bonus for Rams-Bears NFL Playoffs

The remaining two games of the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs take place today, and FanDuel is bringing the heat with an enhanced FanDuel promo code offer. Place a $5 wager on any market in the Rams-Bears game today and, if that bet wins, take home a giant $300 bonus in the process. No code is needed, and this bonus was just upgraded from $200 to the $300 one available now.







Simply create a new account, place a $5 bet on the Rams-Bears NFL game today, and redeem a $300 bonus if that bet ends up winning. Once your opening bet wins, the bonus bets will be added directly to your account and remain available for a full seven (7) days. This gives you a full week to use your bonus bets, allowing you to spread them around to the NCAAF National Championship on Monday, and more.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer for $300 NFL Bonus Sunday

This welcome offer on FanDuel is about as good as it gets, as this $300 bonus was just increased from $200, and it can be easily redeemed by winning your first wager on the app.

The best part about this promotion that has not yet been mentioned is the fact that there is no odds limit on your first wager, giving you plenty of opportunities to find a qualifying wager. You could choose to back the Rams moneyline at -198 odds, as they are the highest favorite to win straight up between the two NFL playoff games today.

If those feel too risky, perhaps an alternate player prop might feel more comfortable, such as Puka Nacua to record 50+ receiving yards at -1100 odds, even in chilly Chicago.

Either way, use this opportunity to redeem $300 in bonus bets that you will have to use for the next week.

How to Redeem This New FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting started with the latest FanDuel promo code offer only takes a few moments. Enable the location settings of your device, then register your name, age, a residential address and an email address you check regularly.

A $5 cash deposit must also be made before you can make an eligible wager. Secure payment options include your bank account, debit card, credit card or ApplePay.

To use FanDuel bonus bets, select the amount of bonuses you wish to use on a single wager in your betslip. Bonuses do have have to be used as a lump sum, but will expire if not wagered within a seven (7) day period.

Best Rams-Bears Parlay Options via FanDuel

Not only is FanDuel raising the bar for all new users by providing a generous welcome offer, but you can also check out the additional promotions and offers for the game. There are profit boosts available for each NFL game today, including the Rams vs. Bears, along with popular parlays that you can place on the FanDuel app: