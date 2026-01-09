FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Oregon-Indiana + NFL Wild Card Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The bonus bets will stay available in your account for a total of seven (7) days after your bet is marked as a win. Which is perfect, because the next three days offer plenty of NFL playoff action.

New FanDuel Promo Code for Oregon-Indiana Friday

Can the Ducks get payback on the Hoosiers Friday, or will Curt Cignetti’s group keep on rolling into the college football playoff? Your answer to that question could win you a $300 bonus thanks to the new FanDuel promo code offer available this weekend.

If you are looking to lock in this offer using a market like the spread or moneyline, they both favor Indiana. FanDuel has the Hoosiers as a -3.5 point favorite as well as -184 on the moneyline. Not a huge line, but enough to know who the book looks at as the clear favorite on a neutral field.

However, Oregon has some things going for them. One is quarterback Dante Moore, who may end up the higher pick in April’s NFL draft, according to some insiders. The other is Kenyon Sadiq, who Indiana held to just 2 catches for 21 yards in their October meetup. However, the tight end is a mismatch against most defenses, and with the run game a little banged up for the Ducks, their passing attack could take center stage.

Oregon-Indiana Lines, NFL Specials This Weekend

After you lock up the welcome offer, check out what else FanDuel has to offer this weekend. From betting lines on the big game tonight to great deals on the NFL playoffs all weekend, keep yourself in the action right here:

UO-IU Betting Lines:

Spread: Indiana -3.5

Total: 48.5

Moneyline: Oregon (+154), Indiana (-184)

Along with the standard odds, BetMGM will provide numerous ways to extract additional CFP value:

Oregon-Indiana Profit Boost: Get an odds enhancement on another wager for tonight’s college football playoff matchup

NFL Playoff Mode: Pick a card to win up to a 100 percent profit boost on your NFL playoff wager this weekend

Choose Your Reward: Pick from a profit boost or a no sweat bet for every round of the NFL playoffs on FanDuel

Securing New FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Oregon-Indiana Tonight

The first step in activating the FanDuel promo code offer is to turn on the location settings of whatever device you are using to register. Then, upload your name, age, home address and an email address into your new account.

FanDuel will require a cash deposit of at least $5, or enough to cover your starting bet, before you place a qualifying wager. This deposit can be made using any secure payment option, but your credit or debit card, or an online bank transfer, work the quickest.

To use the bonus bets on FanDuel, select the amount of bonuses you wish to use on a single wager in your betslip. Bonuses do not have to be wagered in combination with each other, so you can spread them around to different wagers for seven (7) days before they expire.