FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NBA Games (Jan. 21)

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New FanDuel users can capitalize on tonight’s crosstown showdown between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden with an exclusive welcome offer. By utilizing the FanDuel promo code, new customers can unlock a lucrative opportunity: bet just $5 on this heated rivalry matchup or any NBA game this week, and if your wager wins, you’ll score $300 in bonus bets.







This premium promotion is exclusively available for new sign-ups, providing the perfect entry point into NBA betting with serious upside potential.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA

Unlock your exclusive welcome bonus for tonight’s Knicks vs. Nets battle at Madison Square Garden. Here’s your offer breakdown:

This FanDuel promotion delivers an exceptional bankroll-building opportunity for new customers. By placing an initial $5 wager on tonight’s New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets clash, or any other NBA game on the current slate, new users can unlock $300 in bonus bets if their qualifying bet hits. This gives you serious skin in the game without breaking the bank.

The key factor? Your $300 bonus hinges entirely on winning that initial $5 bet. The bonus bets will only hit your account if your first wager cashes. This offer is strictly reserved for new FanDuel customers who register and meet all eligibility requirements.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo Tonight

As the Knicks prepare to host the Nets in this heated crosstown rivalry at Madison Square Garden, the betting markets paint a clear picture. New York enters as heavy home favorites despite their recent struggles, while Brooklyn looks to play spoiler in enemy territory.

The Knicks enter with zero injury concerns and boast a potent offensive attack averaging 117.9 points per game with a 116.7 offensive rating. Their defensive unit allows 114.9 points per game, contributing to a season net rating of +3.2. Brooklyn faces injury headaches with Haywood Highsmith (knee) officially out and Day’Ron Sharpe (illness) day-to-day. The Nets average 109.0 points offensively while surrendering 114.3 defensively, reflected in their -5.9 net rating.

Best Bets:

Knicks -11.5 (-112): New York’s offensive firepower (117.9 PPG) against Brooklyn’s injury-depleted roster and weaker scoring output (109.0 PPG) makes covering the spread realistic.

New York’s offensive firepower (117.9 PPG) against Brooklyn’s injury-depleted roster and weaker scoring output (109.0 PPG) makes covering the spread realistic. Over 220.5 (-112): Combined offensive averages (226.9 PPG) suggest these teams should cruise past the total despite solid defensive metrics.

$5 Bet Payout Breakdown (FanDuel):

Moneyline:

Knicks (-621): $5 bet profits $0.81, total return $5.81

$5 bet profits $0.81, total return $5.81 Nets (+460): $5 bet profits $23.00, total return $28.00

Spread:

Knicks -11.5 (-112): $5 bet profits $4.46, total return $9.46

$5 bet profits $4.46, total return $9.46 Nets +11.5 (-108): $5 bet profits $4.63, total return $9.63

How to Activate Your FanDuel NBA Promo

Claiming this exclusive FanDuel offer for tonight’s Knicks vs. Nets showdown couldn’t be simpler. No specific promo code required to unlock your potential $300 windfall. Follow these steps:

Register: Create your new FanDuel Sportsbook account. This offer is for first-time customers only. Deposit: Fund your account with $5 or more for your initial deposit. Place Your Bet: Head to the NBA section and place your first real-money wager of at least $5 on any available market. Target the Knicks’ moneyline, Nets’ spread, or tonight’s total at Madison Square Garden – no odds restrictions apply. Win and Collect: If your qualifying bet cashes, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets credited within 72 hours of settlement.

Remember: your $300 bonus depends entirely on winning that initial $5 wager, turning a successful prediction into serious betting ammunition for future games.